The Test Kitchen has cooked up success again, for the second year in a row. Picture: Instagram (The Test Kitchen)

The Test Kitchen restaurant has been voted the best restaurant in Africa for the second year in a row. It also clinched 44th spot in the world.







The announcement was made at the 50 Best Restaurant Awards held in Singapore yesterday.



Chef Luke Dale-Roberts and his team are no strangers to this award, having featured on the list four times.

The Test Kitchen’s previous rankings on the list of the world’s best restaurants includes 50th in 2018, 22nd in 2016, 28th in 2015, and 48th place in 2014.

Dale-Roberts is the only chef in Africa whose restaurant has featured four times.

He says: “Since its inception in 2010 I’ve always wanted to feature on the list. It really has become an excellent reflection of who is making waves in the international food arena.”

Located at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, The Test Kitchen has become one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants with a waiting period of up to three months.

The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, is regarded as the most illustrious international restaurant awards in the industry.

Another Cape Town restaurant who made onto the list is La Colombe in Constantia, who took the 114th spot.

This year the list was extended to include 120 restaurants to celebrate the anniversary of the main sponsor, S.Pellegrino.