London - Burger King has become the latest fast food giant to launch a plant-based burger – but vegetarians and vegans will not be able to eat it.
The new "Rebel Whopper" consists of a burger patty made of soy, sandwiched in a seeded bun, complete with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup.
But the chain admits that the patty is cooked on the same grill as beefburgers, which may leave vegetarians and vegans going hungry instead.
And the "creamy" mayo wouldn’t suit vegans – who also rule out egg and dairy products.