These are the Joburg and Pretoria restaurants delivering during level 4

After weeks of toiling in the kitchen, South Africans have welcomed the news that they can now order online from their favourite local restaurants and takeaway spots.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel confirmed that under level 4 of the national lockdown restaurants will now be allowed to deliver food. Sit-down meals are still not allowed, though.

All orders will be made online, with delivery allowed during the stipulated curfew times.





Restaurateur Larry Hodes commented on how he’s adjusting to the new regulations.





Of his four establishments, he’s reopened two: Arbour Cafe and The Dark Kitchen.





“We have had to make quite a few adjustments. As a restaurant owner, hygiene has always been very important to me. However, now with Covid-19, that has changed, not only from a hygiene perspective; but also in our operations. Not only have we implemented quite a lot of health and safety systems and processes in our kitchen, but we have also had to build safety and hygiene practices into the guest experience.





"For example, when the driver arrives, they have to wear their masks and gloves. When they meet the guest, they have to sanitise their hands in front of the guest. Offer the guest sanitiser.





"In today’s environment; I believe that the most important thing before my meals that I offer is that all our guests trust us and have the confidence in us that we are doing all the right things when it comes to everyone’s health and safety from our employees, to our community to our suppliers," said Hodes.





He has adjusted the menu to suit the new arrangements, too.





“Since we launched The Dark Kitchen, we began with our pizza offering. Now that we are open for delivery, we have also added on Tex Mex and the Mediterranean onto the menu. With Arbour Café, we had to reduce the menu, work on packaging and ensure that what we placed on the menu could travel. For example, doing breakfasts with fried eggs, they do not travel well.”





Clients can order via The Dark Kitchen website or via UberEats. Hodes confirmed that they will be launching their own app in the course of the week.





Below are some of the restaurants that are currently open for delivery in Joburg and Pretoria.

Joburg





The Dark Kitchen. Melville. Specialises in Pizza, TexMex or Mediterranean. Call: 010 900 3703.





Bellagio, Sandton. Specialises in Italian and Seafood. Call 011 268 0869.





The Wing Republic, Braamfontein. Specialises in wings, ribs and burgers. Call 011 339 1358.





La Padrino, Halaal Pizzeria, Emmarentia. Specialises in Pizza. Call: 073 075 4994.





The Eatalian, Parkmore. Specialises in Italian. Call 011 326 8786.





Pretoria





Peppertree Restaurant, Constantia Park. Specialises in salads, pasta and seafood. Call 083 380 4050.





Old Town Italy Menlyn Maine, Menlyn. Specialises in Italian dishes, salads, panini and hand-stretched Neapolitan pizza. Call 012 348 2802.





Uncle Faouzi, Hatfield. Specialises in chicken, wraps, platters and salads. Call 012 943 4878.





Kung Fu Kitchen, Brooklyn. Specialise in Chinese, Japanese and Sushi. Call 012 346 2293





Monaco Eatery, Lynnwood. Specialises in grills, gourmet sandwiches and burgers. Call 012 348 9669.



