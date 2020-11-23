Tweeps in stitches as Nando's spits Cassper Nyovest’s bars on the timeline

Last week, Nando’s gave a shoutout to South African rapper Refiloe Phoolo, aka Cassper Nyovest, on Twitter and now the star wants a whole peri-peri chicken. This comes after the rapper asked his fans on Twitter to list their favourite tracks from all his songs. “From all the songs I've dropped, what's your #CassperTopTen?” he wrote. The fast-food restaurant had Mzansi in laughter when they showed their love for the Tito Mboweni hitmaker by spitting bars from his song with Casey Veggies titled 428 To LA. “Heh ndithi, I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s (fire emoji) 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies” tweeted Nando’s.

Heh ndithi “I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s 🔥 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies https://t.co/926rmQOxvd — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 19, 2020

Phoolo was taken by surprise that the restaurant is his biggest fan. After learning that, the star straight up asked to upsize his meal from a quarter chicken to a whole peri-peri full chicken.

“Hahaha What's going on now? Hahaha ekse? Skief full chicken lapho,” wrote Phoolo.

Hahaha What's going on now ? Hahaha ekse? Skief full chicken lapho https://t.co/ODExXhJEK4 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 19, 2020

Twitter users were left in stitches, saying Nando’s could win in a head-to-head rap battle with Nyovest.

@bassyballz wrote: “Nando's doesn't have beef with anyone they hate so much that they don't even keep it at their stores”.

Nando's doesn't have beef with anyone they hate it so much that they dont even keep it at their stores 🤣😂 — Bassy Rakale⚪ (@bassyballz) November 19, 2020

@Future_Nkinga commented: “We flirt with Twitter huns and Cassper flirts with Companies, layvels”.

We flirt with Twitter huns and Cassper flirts with Companies, layvels😭😭 — Problem (@Future_Nkinga) November 19, 2020

@nthato_cibi1also commented that he did say that it will be lit when Nando’s responds.

I once said it will be lit 🔥🔥🔥when @NandosSA respond pic.twitter.com/KG9tmrWrRc — Nthato Cibi (@nthato_cibi1) November 19, 2020

@Iam_VickyWOG wrote: “Bathong I love Nandos admin. I literally am very sure it's a black person behind this…”

Bathong I love nandos admin😂😂😂

I literally am very sure it's a black person behind this... — Vicky (@Iam_VickyWOG) November 19, 2020

@36ptych wrote: “Heh @NandosSA, jy weet mos an ad with Cassper will see mzansi #FillUpNandos or kanjani?”