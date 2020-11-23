LifestyleFood & DrinkRestaurants
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps in stitches as Nando's spits Cassper Nyovest’s bars on the timeline

Last week, Nando’s gave a shoutout to South African rapper Refiloe Phoolo, aka Cassper Nyovest, on Twitter and now the star wants a whole peri-peri chicken.

This comes after the rapper asked his fans on Twitter to list their favourite tracks from all his songs.

“From all the songs I've dropped, what's your #CassperTopTen?” he wrote.

The fast-food restaurant had Mzansi in laughter when they showed their love for the Tito Mboweni hitmaker by spitting bars from his song with Casey Veggies titled 428 To LA.

“Heh ndithi, I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s (fire emoji) 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies” tweeted Nando’s.

Phoolo was taken by surprise that the restaurant is his biggest fan. After learning that, the star straight up asked to upsize his meal from a quarter chicken to a whole peri-peri full chicken.

“Hahaha What's going on now? Hahaha ekse? Skief full chicken lapho,” wrote Phoolo.

Twitter users were left in stitches, saying Nando’s could win in a head-to-head rap battle with Nyovest.

@bassyballz wrote: “Nando's doesn't have beef with anyone they hate so much that they don't even keep it at their stores”.

@Future_Nkinga commented: “We flirt with Twitter huns and Cassper flirts with Companies, layvels”.

@nthato_cibi1also commented that he did say that it will be lit when Nando’s responds.

@Iam_VickyWOG wrote: “Bathong I love Nandos admin. I literally am very sure it's a black person behind this…”

@36ptych wrote: “Heh @NandosSA, jy weet mos an ad with Cassper will see mzansi #FillUpNandos or kanjani?”

Cassper Nyovest

