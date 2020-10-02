Tweeps left confused at Nando’s latest dig at Tito Mboweni

Whenever something is trending that’s particularly interesting to South African folk, local restaurant chain Nando’s gets right into the thick of things. And we commend them for finding the funny side to almost every situation. But it appears tweeps have had enough of the brand’s jibes at Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Mboweni is known for sharing his various cooked meals on social media. At times, he gets made fun of for using too much garlic or tomato. It’s all fun and games, that is, until it’s not. Taking to Twitter, Nando’s commented on a fellow Twitter user’s instant noodles paired with Nando’s famous peri-peri sauce.

The school of Tito in full force. ✊ https://t.co/RCUskebCqG — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 1, 2020

“The school of Tito in full force,” commented the chicken restaurant.

Many tweeps failed to see the funny side, and called out Nando’s attempt at a joke.

Nandi why don't you employ @tito_mboweni to be your head chef. He's been doing amazing things. pic.twitter.com/OpX8y7jRRD — Black Identity®™ (@Solely_Blacks) October 1, 2020

“Is it even a Tito meal without the overdose of pilchards?” asked one user.

Is it even a Tito meal without the overdose of pilchards? pic.twitter.com/FUhfcbtGzf — Bryan (@Smug_AF) October 1, 2020

Another said: “Nah it's not Tito's meal without overdosing the Garlic.”

Just need to add 6 Eggs and Lucky Star pic.twitter.com/rcZWKq7LP1 — Xhosa Panther (@LigaGrey) October 1, 2020

Others marvelled at the combination of noodles and peri-peri sauce.

peri peri ya Nandos and noodles... didnt see that one coming pic.twitter.com/9l2KLeyE8D — ☥ɐןɥuɐןɥuǝʍıznw⚿ (@DankieSphelele_) October 1, 2020

Jokes aside, Nando’s could be losing its cool factor. Just a few weeks ago, Twitter was left unimpressed when it retweeted a video of two chickens crossing the road.

Originally shared by @AnimalsWorId, the video was captioned “I just feel everyone needs to see this.”

For obvious reasons, the video gave ample opportunity for those “why did the chicken cross the road…” jokes.

And then Nando’s stepped into dad joke territory with a quip of its own: “Nayi le walk (here’s the walk) after your mom has mopped the floor.”