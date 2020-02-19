Uber Eats just added another city to its South African operations. As of this week, Uber Eats is available in Polokwane.

In a statement, general manager of Uber Eats, Ailyssa Pretorius said they are excited to launch in Polokwane, bringing the convenience, affordability, and reliability synonymous with the app to its locals.

“Uber Eats will focus on unlocking potential and increasing the overall earning capacity for both individuals who deliver through the app and restaurants alike. It’s important that we work with locals, on the ground, to help them grow their business and make the most of the app’s technology to further grow their business. To ensure that the app provides more than just a service, but truly complements the many lifestyles of locals,” said Pretorius.

Picture: Justin Walker

According to the delivery service platform, while well-known franchises are available including KFC, McDonald's, and Mochachos, it's the homegrown restaurants that are a firm favourite, with The Grind and Tenpin on Grimm accessible via the app.

Here’s how to order