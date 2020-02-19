Uber Eats just added another city to its South African operations. As of this week, Uber Eats is available in Polokwane.
In a statement, general manager of Uber Eats, Ailyssa Pretorius said they are excited to launch in Polokwane, bringing the convenience, affordability, and reliability synonymous with the app to its locals.
“Uber Eats will focus on unlocking potential and increasing the overall earning capacity for both individuals who deliver through the app and restaurants alike. It’s important that we work with locals, on the ground, to help them grow their business and make the most of the app’s technology to further grow their business. To ensure that the app provides more than just a service, but truly complements the many lifestyles of locals,” said Pretorius.
According to the delivery service platform, while well-known franchises are available including KFC, McDonald's, and Mochachos, it's the homegrown restaurants that are a firm favourite, with The Grind and Tenpin on Grimm accessible via the app.
Here’s how to order
-
Download the Uber Eats app from either the iTunes or Android app stores or order at ubereats.com.
-
Sign up and enter the relevant details.
-
Select a restaurant, and choose what you want to eat from their menu.
-
New users can use the code HOWZITPLK to receive R75 off their first order (Minimum basket size of R100).
-
Existing users can use the code YAYPLK to receive R50 off their next order (Minimum basket size of R100).
-
Press “place order” and watch as your order gets picked up and delivered right to your door.
-
Your receipt will be sent to your email address associated with your Uber account or can be viewed in your app.