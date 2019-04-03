Burger King is wading into the booming meat-free market – with a plant-based Whopper that some say tastes like the real thing. Pic: Burger King

Now Burger King is wading into the booming meat-free market – with a plant-based Whopper that some say tastes like the real thing.

The chain is testing its ‘Impossible Whopper’, made from soy protein, coconut oil and potato protein, as a vegan alternative to its famed beef burger.

Customers at the branch in St Louis, Missouri, where the burger is now on offer, described it as almost indistinguishable from their usual order.

One wrote on social media: ‘It’s actually really good. I would not be able to tell it wasn’t really beef.’ And another said: ‘Would do again.’

The burger is being produced by environmentally-focused manufacturer Impossible Foods, which has described the burger as the Whopper’s ‘twin’ and says it contains 17g of protein and zero cholesterol.

Other ingredients include sunflower oil and heme, a plant-based ingredient that makes the burger ‘taste like meat’, the firm said.

A mission statement on its website says that ‘using animals to make meat is a prehistoric and destructive technology’.

