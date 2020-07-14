WATCH: Chicken Licken's latest viral ad has Mzansi in stitches

When it comes spicy marketing campaigns and funny clap backs against its competitors Chicken Licken is really doing the things. But the fried chicken franchise may have outdone itself with its new ad campaign. Taking to social media, the proudly SA brand premiered its new ad. "It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA," it tweeted. Does it deliver on its promise? You bet. Featuring local social media comic Tyson Ngubeni speaking in a rather posh accent, the ad is a reflection of the humour Mzansi has somehow managed to maintain, even as we experience a pandemic and lockdown. "South Africa. A nation that's always been known to overcome adversity. But exactly makes them such a soulful people," asks Ngubeni in the opening scene.

Produced by Joe Public United, the #SoulNation campaign celebrates all South Africans and our resilience in the midst of hardship. There are pure moments of humour provided by some of Mzansi's best loved talents like DJ Tira, and even Max Hurrell's hit song "Zol" makes an appearance.

But what's interesting to see is creative talent was taken from across the country, not just well-known names.

Marketing head honchos not recycling celebrities for their campaigns and actually using talent that shone from social media is the content I like to see. Chicken Licken did justice by giving Tyson an opportunity 👌🏾 — Linda #WOD (@The_DonHimself) July 14, 2020

The ad has already gone viral with many praising Chicken Licken for its well-timed campaign. On his appearance in the ad, Ngubeni commented: "Me in a food ad truly brings out my true nature."

From a woman getting caught by the cops in the boot of a car to a certain face mask mishap, it's funny to see the ad making references to real life stories.

See if you can spot them:

It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq — Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020







