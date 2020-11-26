WATCH: Gordon Ramsay launches R1 600 burger at new restaurant

Never mind the global pandemic and the blow it has struck to the restaurant industry. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is getting ready to sell his UK compatriots a hamburger for £80 (about R1 600).

Ramsay will open his self-styled restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Burger in luxury department store, Harrods on December, 4, just after the England nationwide lockdown lifts, and it is designed to impress with some high-quality ingredients being used.

Discussing the new restaurant opening in an Instagram video, he said he is excited to announce that he is bringing the Gordon Ramsay Burger to Harrods in Knightsbridge for the first time.

“Trust me, this is going to be a burger experience like no other as we've really elevated our patties using the most incredible mix of the UK's best cuts of meat,” said Ramsay.

The most expensive burger at his burger joint will be the £80 (R1600) wagyu burger, which comes with a beef patty with seared wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and additional black truffle. Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed whose steaks are rich and tender.