WATCH: Mzansi applauds Chicken Licken on new Black Panther-inspired ad

Fast food company Chicken Licken has unveiled its new “Big John Burger” advert and Mzansi is loving it. About the new burger, the restaurant wanted to tell a tale of just how legendary their burger is and how far someone would go to get their hands on one. And the idea was born to create a humorous parody inspired by the Black Panther franchise.

In the advert viewers are introduced to a modern kingdom in Africa, the exact location of this majestic place is unknown, and its citizens have no reason to leave, as the outside world adds no value to their perfect lives. Until now! Because, as it turns out, there’s one thing they don’t have, the Big John Burger, the fast-food franchise reveals. They also reveal that having heard the legend, the Queen commands her trusted warriors to go and find “Big John”. The warriors set off on their mission and arrive in South Africa to find many gawking faces, an opportunistic window washer, a perplexed traffic officer, and a Xhosa-speaking man who doesn’t understand their Hollywood Xhosa.

Still, they use their technologically advanced navigation tool which points them in the direction of a Chicken Licken store where they mistake a well-built cashier for “Big John”. The BIG premiere that the world’s been waiting for. #BigJohn 🦸🏾‍♂️🍔🎥 pic.twitter.com/Fj3bISPmSO — Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) November 11, 2022

After a series of hilarious misunderstandings, the advert which was directed by Greg Gray from Romance Films builds up with their warriors arriving back home to their Queen, confident that they have successfully completed their mission. But, to their surprise, they realise that the Queen was waiting for a Big John Burger all along, proving once and for all that only “Big John beats Ya’hunga forever” no matter who you are, or where you are. Commenting on the new advert, integrated chief creative officer of Joe Public Xolisa Dyeshana said: “Chicken Licken always aims to delight audiences with the unexpected. This ad does exactly that.” Here’s what South Africans had to say about the advert.

