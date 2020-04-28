WATCH: New Chicken Licken lockdown ad has Mzansi in stitches

Earlier this year Chicken Licken unveiled its new "easy bucks" advert featuring veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo.

Although the advert made an appearance on local television screens in late January, it resurfaced this past weekend and it was the talk of the town on social media.

Titled “Everyone’s Talking About It”, the advert shows a guy who is sleeping and hungry. He wakes up and changes television channels, and all are seemingly talking about offers from the South African fast-food outlet.

But out of all the scenes, there is one that people found funny which is a classic 'Generations: The Legacy' skit where Tau Mogale (Seiphemo) is seen confronting Karabo Moroka, for cheating on him.

However, this time it's not about their relationship, but rather why Chicken Licken is not an essential service, and that it's needed for Tau to cope with the lockdown. That edit of the advert tickled many South Africans.