WATCH: New Chicken Licken lockdown ad has Mzansi in stitches
Earlier this year Chicken Licken unveiled its new "easy bucks" advert featuring veteran actor Rapulana Seiphemo.
Although the advert made an appearance on local television screens in late January, it resurfaced this past weekend and it was the talk of the town on social media.
Titled “Everyone’s Talking About It”, the advert shows a guy who is sleeping and hungry. He wakes up and changes television channels, and all are seemingly talking about offers from the South African fast-food outlet.
But out of all the scenes, there is one that people found funny which is a classic 'Generations: The Legacy' skit where Tau Mogale (Seiphemo) is seen confronting Karabo Moroka, for cheating on him.
However, this time it's not about their relationship, but rather why Chicken Licken is not an essential service, and that it's needed for Tau to cope with the lockdown. That edit of the advert tickled many South Africans.
When it’s #Day7OfLockdown and you can't stop thinking about a chicken that pops #StaySafeSA pic.twitter.com/32DKstJNly— Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) April 2, 2020
See some of the reactions below.
Honestly the person who comes up with these #chickenlicken ads ideas deserves some accolades.such creativity must be celebrated😂😂. pic.twitter.com/TYNTp5tdXV— Thatso (@Thatso_vm) April 27, 2020
If #chickenlicken doesn't get the permit after this new ad then something is wrong with our country. 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/JzHe8dLT0Z— rene 🌞🦋 (@_reneiloe) April 28, 2020
#chickenlicken are masters in the media hai suka 😂😂😂 this is pure creativity from the team big ups #permit for chicken licken tuu https://t.co/teevyxyRN4— #TheLionOfMotivation (@KMatlapane) April 28, 2020