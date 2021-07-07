WATCH: This video of a guy snatching food from a KFC customer is winning the internet

If you are African, you can rightly say you have seen it all. The latest entry into our directory of bizarre happenings is a viral video that shows a man snatching and then running off with a customer’s KFC meal.

It is not exactly clear at which KFC branch this incident took place. We cannot even verify if this a social media prank. The video was posted on Instagram by Complexrsa, with the caption: “KFC’s in Namibia are Rough.” It shows a woman waiting for her meal at a drive-through. As the employee from the restaurant hands her the meal, a man sprints past to grab it.

The employee screams in shock and disbelief while the lady in her car also screams and covers her mouth in shock. The video has been viewed more than 4 000 times on the social networking site, and Instagrammers are confused. People have taken to the replies section under the tweet to share their thoughts. Although some of the responses are of people who are in disbelief, a few tweeps found it funny. “It’s the clap for me”, wrote jordantylon.