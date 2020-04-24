Yuppiechef to host online auction for restaurant industry relief

Yuppiechef has teamed up with Andy Fenner of Frankie Fenner Meat Merchants and artist Dylan Jones to host an art auction. In a statement, Fenner said that the initiative came about when Jones felt compelled to assist the hard-hit hospitality industry through the sale of a collection of intricate sketches of some of his favourite venues in Cape Town. “Dylan is an incredibly talented artist and we hope that the sale of his sketches will assist a few Cape Town restaurants to keep their doors open, post lockdown. About the decision to host the auction online, it was a no-brainer to be honest. "Yuppiechef has always tried to support local brands and people through the added content they produce. We pitched them the idea of anchoring the auction on their Instagram page and they didn’t hesitate,” he said.

“With Yuppiechef coming on board as partners, we realised the reach was bigger than we originally thought. Dylan agreed to open up a range of prints for each venue, as well as the original pieces. That was huge for us, as it can potentially drum up even more money for the people that need it. Those prints will be sold via individual venues and sent out after lockdown. We’ll get into that once the auction is done", added Fenner.

Jones also stated that the project was a way for him to keep busy but - more than that - it had such good intentions behind it.

He said that what individual restaurants do with the money is up to them. That they can use it to cover rent, pay their staff or settle up with suppliers.

The auction will be live on the Yuppiechef Instagram page on Friday, April 24.