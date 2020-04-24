Yuppiechef to host online auction for restaurant industry relief
Yuppiechef has teamed up with Andy Fenner of Frankie Fenner Meat Merchants and artist Dylan Jones to host an art auction.
In a statement, Fenner said that the initiative came about when Jones felt compelled to assist the hard-hit hospitality industry through the sale of a collection of intricate sketches of some of his favourite venues in Cape Town.
“Dylan is an incredibly talented artist and we hope that the sale of his sketches will assist a few Cape Town restaurants to keep their doors open, post lockdown. About the decision to host the auction online, it was a no-brainer to be honest.
"Yuppiechef has always tried to support local brands and people through the added content they produce. We pitched them the idea of anchoring the auction on their Instagram page and they didn’t hesitate,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
** We’re hosting an Instagram Art Auction for restaurant industry relief** . We’ve banded together to raise funds for and call attention to a restaurant industry that has been battling this past month. When approached by musician, turned butcher, turned chef (and now artist), Dylan Jones, and owner of @frankiefennermeatmerchants, Andy Fenner, to collaborate to help offer relief to the many industry players affected by COVID-19, we immediately jumped on board. Dylan, previously sous chef @thecommissary_ct put his artistic skills to work to sketch 7 iconic food establishments in Cape Town to be auctioned off this Friday, 24 April, *right here* on our Instagram account at 9am sharp. All proceeds from the auction of these original pieces will enable the various venues to support their staff and suppliers, and help cover their rent. Since FFMM is fortunate to be able to trade during the lockdown, Andy Fenner will be donating the proceeds from his piece to the @isabelocharity, a project with the mission of feeding young, hungry minds, run by multi-award-winning chef Margot Janse. . If you want to get in on the auction action, add the event to your calendar and check in @yuppiechef this Friday. From 9am to 6pm you’ll be able to bid on any one or more of the 7 pieces, and you know how it goes, highest! bid! wins! Offering a helping hand to a currently crippled industry AND getting to hang an original Dylan Jones on your wall? Sounds like a double-whammy win, to us. . Art specifications: Sketched using graphite pencil on 120 GSM paper. Sketches are 185mm x 185mm and are delivered framed in a Kiaat wood frame. . . . #artauction #industryrelieffund #capetownrestaurants #eatoutguide #insideguide #eatoutcapetown #food24sa #ilovefoodiesCT #instaeatscapetown #yuppiechef #jasonbakery #baodown #clarkescapetown #frankiefennermeatmerchants #chefswarehousebree #publikwine #thegeneralstore #isabeloproject
A post shared by Yuppiechef (@yuppiechef) on
“With Yuppiechef coming on board as partners, we realised the reach was bigger than we originally thought. Dylan agreed to open up a range of prints for each venue, as well as the original pieces. That was huge for us, as it can potentially drum up even more money for the people that need it. Those prints will be sold via individual venues and sent out after lockdown. We’ll get into that once the auction is done", added Fenner.
Jones also stated that the project was a way for him to keep busy but - more than that - it had such good intentions behind it.
He said that what individual restaurants do with the money is up to them. That they can use it to cover rent, pay their staff or settle up with suppliers.
The auction will be live on the Yuppiechef Instagram page on Friday, April 24.