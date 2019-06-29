The Kranz menu combines locally sourced produce and seasonal ingredients.

Boasting unparalleled views to Magaliesburg, The Northcliff, one of Johannesburg’s ultimate boutiques, suburban hospitality experiences, has opened its signature restaurant, Kranz.



With an innovative interpretation of classic, uncomplicated dining, the Kranz menu combines locally sourced produce and seasonal ingredients for a menu that constantly changes and evolves throughout the year.





“Kranz offers a simple, yet sophisticated, intimate dining experience for our guests, whether they are staying in one of our hotel rooms or simply joining us for a meal,” says The Northcliff’s Jaco Minnaar.





“We are also proud of our diverse wine list of limited edition vintages from boutique South African vineyards hand-picked to complement each dish on our menu.”





Minnaar adds that for events, bespoke menus can also be created to ensure business and special occasions are truly memorable.





“Although we’ve only been open for a few weeks, we already have regulars joining us for lunch and dinner, with out of town guests taking advantage of The Northcliff’s world-class accommodation and detail-oriented service.”





Before a meal or even for after-work sundowner drinks, Minnaar invites guests to enjoy the pool deck and garden to savour a carefully selected glass of wine or cocktail from the well-stocked bar.





“We understand that service and attention to detail are paramount and we look forward to fast becoming a landmark on the Johannesburg culinary and hospitality landscape as we grow The Northcliff over the years to come,” said Minnaar.





Comprising a diverse selection of limited edition vintages from small South African vineyards, each wine is handpicked to complement specific dishes on the menu in order to give you the full taste experience.





The restaurant and hotel are a combined triumph of design with a minimalist edifice and an elegant luxurious interior, but the venue loses a few points when it comes to accessibility.





The steep, hilly roads and the multitude of stairs inside the hotel are undoubtedly a consequence of its stunning location, but the venue is unfortunately virtually inaccessible for the disabled and the elderly.





The Northcliff is open from Monday to Saturday for lunch and dinner and Sunday for lunch. Breakfast is available exclusively for in-house guests.



