SA's chefs to stir things up at The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show
South African chefs, get your culinary kits ready, it’s time to put your creativity to the test at The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show.
The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) and The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show (FVPPS) are looking for the country’s most talented young chefs and home cooks to take part in a culinary competition.
The show will be held online on Saturday, November 28.
The winner of the FVPPS/SA Chefs competition will share a virtual stage with some of the best international and local chefs. This includes UK’s Gaz Oakley, one of the world’s most celebrated vegan chefs with over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, as well as a finalist from last year's MasterChef Australia.
The contest is open to all chefs and cooks living in South Africa who are 28 and younger.
Participants are invited to submit their best vegan dish by sharing a 30-second video (or a link to the video) explaining why they should be the winner of a coveted demo spot at the FVPPS.
They must include a recipe using vegan-only products with a list of ingredients and the cooking method.
They must enter by submitting their full name, ID, email and cell number to [email protected] for the attention of Adrian Vigus-Brown.
Entries close on International Chefs Day, October 20.