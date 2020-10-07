SA's chefs to stir things up at The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show

South African chefs, get your culinary kits ready, it’s time to put your creativity to the test at The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show.

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) and The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show (FVPPS) are looking for the country’s most talented young chefs and home cooks to take part in a culinary competition.

The show will be held online on Saturday, November 28.

The winner of the FVPPS/SA Chefs competition will share a virtual stage with some of the best international and local chefs. This includes UK’s Gaz Oakley, one of the world’s most celebrated vegan chefs with over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, as well as a finalist from last year's MasterChef Australia.

The contest is open to all chefs and cooks living in South Africa who are 28 and younger.