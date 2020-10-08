Say goodbye to indigestion with these 9 foods

The food you eat affects the amount of acid your stomach produces. Indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux ... many people experience it several times a day. Eating the right kinds of food is key to controlling indigestion. Besides following a healthy diet, getting regular rest and exercise and also avoiding stress there are also certain foods that can help you fight these terrible tummy troubles. Here are nine foods you should eat in order to avoid heartburn and indigestion.

VEGETABLES

Cabbage, broccoli, potatoes and carrots can help fight heartburn. These veggies help aid digestion and decrease the burning sensation in your stomach.

PASTA

Eating plain pasta can help soothe heartburn and indigestion. You just need to make sure you steer clear of tomato-based or spicy sauces as they may leave you feeling worse.

PARSLEY

Parsley contains calcium which is a known asset when it comes to battling heartburn. So remember to add some parsley here and there whenever you can. Your stomach will thank you.

TURMERIC

Turmeric is a spice that naturally has anti-inflammatory properties. So feel free to add plenty of it the next time you're making a curry.

OATMEAL

Oatmeal is rich in fibre, making it good for your stomach and even better for digestion. Adding fruit to your oatmeal will give it even more fibre, which will leave your tummy feeling full and happy.

STRAWBERRIES

Strawberries and red fruits contain antioxidants that help protect you against acid reflux and indigestion.

DAIRY

Many people often tend to avoid dairy products when experiencing digestive troubles. But on the contrary, dairy has a good calming effect on acid reflux and indigestion. Especially cheese, goat's milk, or yogurt because it is easier to digest than cow's milk.

LENTILS

We all know that stress can make our stomach have some troubles and lentils, along with other magnesium rich foods like spinach are anti-stress foods. Always remember to eat these foods when you are feeling flustered, and you can avoid your tummy troubles altogether.

WATER

Water is very necessary when it comes to staying healthy but it is also a great aid for digestion too. Instead of fizzy water, opt for still water, and note to stay away from other carbonated drinks such as soda, they will only make you feel worse.