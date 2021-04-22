Secure your title as 'host with the mostest' by curating a chic cheeseboard

Yes, cheese board designing is a thing, and curating an aesthetically pleasing board can seem challenging.

A quick stroll for cheese boards on Pinterest will have you considering cancelling that boujee Sunday brunch you had promised to host for your friends.

Not to fret, there's no need to be a qualified top chef to master the art of thoughtfully curating an impressive platter.

Secure your title of 'hostess with the most' by grasping these easy steps:

Boards

You have the option of going for marble, wood or slate board.

Marble will be your safest bet because its cold surface helps keep the cheese from becoming soft.

Picture: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Have a theme in mind

Carefully think about what you want your cheese board to look like. There are tons of ideas available on Pinterest or Instagram.

Picture: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels

Also, setting out a game plan before you shop helps you determine which products will look good together on the board.

Load up your board

Cheese! The most essential part of a cheese board. Have about four to five varieties for your friends to dip into.

Have extras – fresh fruit, nuts, and condiments such as honey and jam.

Bread – baguette, various shapes, and sizes of crackers

Meat – salami and prosciutto

Picture: Rodnae Productions/Pexels.

Let's design

It's time for the fun part, designing. Show off your creative side by creating swirls, smiley faces, go wild!

Picture: Rodnae Productions/Pexels

It's safer to start with cheese, then condiments, followed by extras, and layers to create a flow.

For an irresistibly delicious-looking board, fill every inch of your board.

When choosing which ingredients to include on your cheese board, it's essential to remember that what's in season always tastes best.