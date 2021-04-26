'Should we get you food?’ Mark Zuckerberg posts about missing meals, receives sweet reply from dad

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently took to his own platform to share how he often misses meals because he’s too busy with work.

Zuckerberg’s post prompted many social media users to respond. One of the comments – from his father Edward Zuckerberg – has created chatter.

The conversation between the father-son duo has proved once again that no matter how successful or old people are, their parents will always treat them as young children.

In a Facebook post last week, Zuckerberg asked his followers: “Do you ever get so excited about what you’re working on that you forget to eat meals?”

Zuckerberg then added a comment to his post saying: “Keeps happening. I think I’ve lost 10 pounds (4kg) in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire).”

Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals? Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Edward replied: “Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?” he asked.

Zuckerberg responded: “Aww thanks but I just need to stop forgetting to eat.”

People had a lot to say about the sweet conversation and many are calling it the most “dad” reply ever.

One user wrote: “So nice of you! My parents do it too! And, Mark the answer is yes,” confirming that she too ended up skipping meals.

Another user said: “Exactly what my parents do.”

Although Zuckerberg's post went viral and was relatable for many, skipping meals is not a practice nutritionists or experts recommend.

Skipping meals altogether can result in tiredness and may mean you miss out on essential nutrients. You will also probably land up snacking on high-fat and high-sugar foods, which could result in weight gain.

Angela Leach, the head dietician for Futurelife, said that while strategically skipping meals with carefully planned eating (as done in intermittent fasting) could have benefits if done correctly, randomly skipping meals regularly was not a good idea.

“Whether you are trying to lose weight, working on building muscle, or simply trying to maintain a healthy diet, missing a meal will do your body more harm than good,” said Leach.

