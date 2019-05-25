In a show of support to some of South Africa's young food and beverage entrepreneurs, President-Elect, Cyril Ramaphosa, has chosen award winning chef and TV personality, Siba Mtongana, to cater at the Inauguration on Saturday.
This will be the sixth inauguration in democratic South Africa and will for the first time, be held at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, instead of the Union Buildings.
"In a departure from the tradition of holding the inauguration at the Union Buildings, the event will allow for greater public participation in this important national event," Khusela Diko, the president's spokesperson said in a statement in April.
In a video announcing the news, Siba, who hosts
Siba's Table on the Food Network, was clearly elated at being chosen to cater at the celebration.
Bonang Matheba announced Thursday evening that her new MCC brand, House of BNG, will be the celebratory drink of choice at the inauguration celebration.
"The @houseofbng is proud bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration on May 25th 2019!! Congratulations to President-Elect @cyrilramaphosa....🥂🍾 We can’t wait to toast with you.." she said on Instagram.