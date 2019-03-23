in township cuisine what you find

Dietitian and food anthropologist Mpho Tshukudu says: "there aren’t a lot of desserts in indigenous South African food genres – mostly in township cuisine what you find are lovely retro Eurocentric things like Queen cakes, rice puddings and trifle.”

While we’re completely okay with celebrating milk tart on February 27 each year, we can't help feeling that our multicultural country might be hiding more dessert gems.

South Africans love sweet things – we sweeten veggie dishes, we love barbecue sauce on meat and at least one of our puddings has its own day.

Capetonians love dessert so much that we sometimes have it as part of a meal – or even as a meal on it own.





A perfect example of this is a warm koesister in the morning (very different to a koeksister), which is a Cape Town staple.





Similarly, many other sweet treats are quintessential Cape Town desserts – think trifle, milk tart and even fridge tart.





As the colder months draw near, other staples like malva pudding, bread pudding, fritters, sago pudding and banana loaves mixed with custard will become more popular.





Koesister Pictures: Fatima Sydow

Author and television chef, Fatima Sydow says: "our taste in Cape Town is so varied because we have so many different cultures. E clairs are a top favourite, (as well as) Romany Creams, biscuits, and simple plain cakes. Banana loaf, lemon loaf, vanilla loaf are also favourites because it's an easy one-mix-wonder

that you put in the oven."





"My favourite dessert of all time is jelly and ideal milk with canned fruit."




