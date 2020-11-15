Sizzling braai tips for summer

Summer is nearly here and one way to enjoy the sunshine South African style is by lighting up the coals and preparing an all South African original classic – the braai. Summer is all about being outdoors as much as possible and taking advantage of the warm weather – with a cold beverage in one hand and braai tongs in the other. Celebrity Chef, Benny Masekwameng confirms that summer is the time for braaing in South Africa. A time where families get together around a fire to laugh, eat, share stories, and have a good time. However, Masekwameng suggests keeping things light, simple, and healthy this year.

“Use a combination of fresh, ready-to-eat uncooked dishes, cold cooked salads with different textures, sauces, and relishes, and a protein selection with different seasonings and flavours.

“My advice to make sure things go off without a hitch is to pay attention to your fire. I use my BIC Lighter and Firelighters.

“To help ensure the perfect temperature of the coals, I divide them up so that on one side of the braai there are hot coals for quick browning and the other side for quick cooking.

“Another handy tip is to take your braai meat out of the fridge an hour or two before braaing.

“If it’s at room temperature, it cooks quicker,” he says.

To ensure that everyone is happy and satisfied without breaking the bank, Masekwameng advises to look out for bulk specials this festive season.

“I always buy my braai cuts in bulk.

“This is great for portioning, allowing you to freeze for the future instead of having to buy each time you braai.

“Cheaper cuts like chuck are also great for braaing, not just prime cuts like rump and rib eye. In my opinion, chuck is the best cut of meat.

“You can throw it on the braai or pop it in the oven – it works well for any occasion.

“Also, this summer is going to be hot, so light meals are going to be a favourite.

“Individual portions do it for me – think skewered seafood, chicken, vegetable, or wors for a quick dish-up and presentation.

“It’s the small things you do that can create a truly great meal with minimal effort.

“Presentation is as important as a flavour for me and how you choose, cut, and prepare ingredients for your braai plays a big role in how the final product is going to look and taste.

“Use different colours, flavours, and textures to enhance your offering,” he says.