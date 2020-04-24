South African Cheese Festival goes virtual

This weekend should have been the 19th annual Cheese Festival.

It was supposed to be a weekend filled with cheesy goodness, wine, crackers and laughter - until Covid-19 reared its head and took all our fun away.

However, there's hope.

With lockdown in place, The South African Cheese Festival invites all festival friends to join them over the long weekend for a free virtual homebound festival on their Facebook page.

The South African Cheese Festival invites all festival friends to join them over the long weekend for a free virtual homebound festival on their Facebook page. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to Johan Ehlers, the Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Expo, he said that the main purpose of the festival is to create a platform for the cheesemakers in South Africa.

“This is a platform where they can introduce new and innovative products to the public and can get immediate feedback from 30 000 people over three days. Also to create a platform for entrepreneurs with related products such as honey, figs, nuts, etc.

"All of this in a safe environment where the family can relax the whole day, have a picnic, and listen to great music. We also want to transfer information and therefore we have created the Standard Bank Tasting Room, where we have different pairings of cheese with either wine, gin, beer and many more, as well as demo-areas where celebrity chefs share their creative cooking skills with cheese as an ingredient with the public,” said Ehlers.