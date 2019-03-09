Starbucks new Blonde Espresso Roast launches in South Africa.

Early last year news circulated that Starbucks has launched its first new espresso in 43 years, and that it would be a permanent addition to the menu. Unfortunately, the drink was only available at select overseas stores, but now its been made available across South Africa.

Starbucks SA announced the news this week saying that the unique new blonde blend brings together beans from Latin America (giving a round, smooth body), and East Africa (bringing out flavours of lemon, orange and caramel); all roasted to their peak flavour.

In a press statement, Managing Executive for Starbucks South Africa, Clive Liversage said the new coffee is smooth and subtly sweet - perfect for those looking for something a little smoother, with no compromise on flavour.

“Created by Starbucks master blenders and roasters – with more than 45 years of roasting experience – the new Blonde Espresso Roast has a smooth body that’s balanced with citrusy fruit”, said Liversage.

Coffee-lovers, @starbuckafrica has announced that it will be serving the new international taste sensation Blonde Espresso Roast at all its SA stores from today! #coffee pic.twitter.com/urmlO80BJS — MenStuff (@MenStuffZA) March 8, 2019



