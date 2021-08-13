Tacos are overrated? Users share most controversial food opinions in Twitter thread

Controversies over food aren’t a new thing. And they don’t seem to end either.

Taking advantage of this, author Damon Young started a recent Twitter thread asking his followers to share their most controversial food opinions. “Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion. “I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse,” he wrote.

I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse. — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 11, 2021 And the responses are hilarious and surprising. Not all dishes suit the taste buds of everybody and some people hate food flavoured with lemon, creamed corn from a can, and eating beetroot too. The tweet went viral, raking in 4 000 quote retweets and 6 000 likes since the time it was shared.

Users too started sharing their responses in the viral Twitter thread, starting a unique discussion that made for an interesting read for foodies online. Several users wrote some controversial statements which gave us a whole new perspective about several popular foods. @CyndyClaytonJAX wrote: “Eating fried chicken and waffles together in the same meal is very popular in a steadily increasing number of places in the US, but I can't stand even the thought of that combination.

“I’m still thinking, ’Huh?’ and rolling my eyes when I’m not completely grossed out by it.” @B_1_LEsil wrote: “Anyone who knowingly eats beetroot is in need of serious professional help. “Anyone who accidentally eats it should be entitled to an immediate emergency stomach pump.