Tacos are overrated? Users share most controversial food opinions in Twitter thread
Controversies over food aren’t a new thing.
And they don’t seem to end either.
Taking advantage of this, author Damon Young started a recent Twitter thread asking his followers to share their most controversial food opinions.
“Tell me your most genuinely controversial food opinion.
“I’ll start: mayonnaise typically makes everything worse,” he wrote.
And the responses are hilarious and surprising.
Not all dishes suit the taste buds of everybody and some people hate food flavoured with lemon, creamed corn from a can, and eating beetroot too.
The tweet went viral, raking in 4 000 quote retweets and 6 000 likes since the time it was shared.
Users too started sharing their responses in the viral Twitter thread, starting a unique discussion that made for an interesting read for foodies online.
Several users wrote some controversial statements which gave us a whole new perspective about several popular foods.
@CyndyClaytonJAX wrote: “Eating fried chicken and waffles together in the same meal is very popular in a steadily increasing number of places in the US, but I can't stand even the thought of that combination.
“I’m still thinking, ’Huh?’ and rolling my eyes when I’m not completely grossed out by it.”
@B_1_LEsil wrote: “Anyone who knowingly eats beetroot is in need of serious professional help.
“Anyone who accidentally eats it should be entitled to an immediate emergency stomach pump.
“And preparing beetroot for others to eat should be against the law and punishable by... something really punish-y.”
@Majora__Z also commented: “Steak is extremely overrated, beef by itself does not have amazing flavour and is only really good for burgers, etc.
“I’d rather have fish or shrimp or chicken or pork if I’m eating a solid piece of meat.”