Thurpps & Co. (Illovo, Sandton)





Price: R25.99





When it comes to hot cross buns, the traditional ones will always be a favourite.





But we live in exciting times, where boundaries are pushed in the baking world and a s such, palates have become more adventurous and the options varied.





Personally, anything with chocolate gets my nod, so the idea of sampling chocolate-flavoured hot cross buns required no arm-twisting.





Filled with chocolate chips instead of fruit, the soft and fresh bun is brushed with a sweet glaze and topped with a white icing cross.





It was the perfect marriage of complementary levels of sweetness.





It is light in consistency too.





- Debashine Thangevelo





Woolworths Gluten Free hot cross buns





Price: R39.99 – 4 pack





Woolworths Gluten Free hot cross buns.

The perfect hot cross bun is soft, fresh and has just the right amount of sweetness from the glaze finish to the raisins inside.





When opening the packaging I expect to get the subtle aroma of spices and when I bite into it I want that same flavour in my mouth.





I got none of that from this gluten-free hot cross bun.





First, there was no glaze, so the bun looks dry and the taste isn’t any better.





Although the bun contains raisins, currents and sultanas it wasn't enough to enhance the taste.





The worst part of the glutenfree hot cross bun is the cross.





It is generally tasteless, however, the cross on this bun has the texture and taste of hard plastic.





- Megan Baadjies





Chocolate hot cross buns. Pic by Chris Collingridge

Pick n Pay's Cranberry hot cross buns





Price: R21.99





When you open the packaging, a gorgeous smell permeates the air.





The buns look and feel soft and well glazed, giving them a dark finish.





The array of spices used to make the buns lingers on the nose.





Unfortunately, that’s where the good things about these buns stop.





For a product offering cranberry, there was very little in the bun.





The real disappointment I had is that they are tasteless, you cannot taste the cranberry flavour.





To top it off, the bun was dry and tasted bland.





I suffered from a bad case of buyer’s remorse after this.





- Lutho Pasiya



