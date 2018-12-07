Mince pies are a Christmas staple for many of us and fall in the same category as brandy-soaked Christmas cake.





Even if you don't get to it immediately after your meaty feast, your Christmas menu is not complete without a traditional sweet treat. T hese mini pies are of British origin and filled with a sweet mixture of dried fruit and spices.





The outer shell is a shortcrust pastry, which has to be perfect, as it holds the pie together with a dusting of icing sugar.





Mince pies can be served hot or cold and adding a spoon of your favourite ice cream and cherries will turn this into a summery, festive dessert.



