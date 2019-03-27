The Yard at Silo breakfast. Picture supplied

Africa’s largest gathering can be thirsty (and hungry) work, so it’s best to be prepared when it comes to where you’re going to chill and grab a bite to eat. Cape Town has a myriad of options when it comes to breakfast and brunch spots.

Jason Bakery

What first started as a baking entrepreneurship venture has grown into a Cape Town firm favourite in Cape Town.

This brother and sister team have perfected the simple art of pastry and a good cup of coffee.

There are two bakeries, the Bree Street location is always buzzing as it’s the original Jason Bakery and they also have a bakery in Green Point.

There are more options than just croissants and doughnuts though, try the Bircher Muesli, which is rolled oats, soaked overnight in apple and lemon juice or the Flap Jack Stack if you need a breakfast boost.

Address: 185 Bree St, Cape Town City Centre and 83 Main Road, Green Point

Call: 021 424 5644

Opening Times: Monday - Friday 7 am and Saturdays at 8 am.

The Yard at Silo

The Silo district on the outskirts of the V&A Waterfront is a new edition to the Cape Town lifestyle scene.

It’s here that you will find The Yard at Silo which is a great retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the inner city.

For breakfast and brunch you’ll find all the firm favourites on the menu, but what makes The Yard special is that it has an Indian breakfast menu.

You can choose to have Aloo Parantha, Poori Bhaji, Masala Dosa or Akuri Eggs to start your day.

Address: Ground Floor, Silo 4 at the Silo District, V&A Waterfront

Call: 021 879 1157

Opening times: Monday - Friday 7:30 am.

Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am

Mulberry & Prince

If you’re looking for a great place to have brunch, look no further than Mulberry & Prince.

They are well known for their brunch menu and earlier this year they made some tasty changes to their offering.

The drinks menu is a highlight of the brunch offering. Grapefruit Mimosa, Blood peach bellini, M&P Bloody Mary and the Naartjie screwdriver.

Address: 12 Pepper Street, Cape Town

Call: 021 422 3301

Opening Times: Wednesday to Friday at 7 am and Sunday at 10 am.