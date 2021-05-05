The foods you need to eat more of in winter

During winter, the body’s resistance decreases, and symptoms such as cold, flu, and fatigue begin to appear almost immediately.

Factors such as seasonal changes, stress and irregular eating habits weaken the immune system and cause the body to become vulnerable to diseases.

Therefore it is necessary to consume the correct amount of nutrients in order to remain health during winter.

The foods you need to consume during winter:

Vitamin C

Health experts say vitamin C helps prevent immune deficiency and lessens your chances of getting sick. However, you don’t need to go running to find your nearest vitamin C drink loaded with fake vitamins and sugar.

There are many foods rich in vitamin C that go beyond citrus. Non-starchy vegetables such as spinach, kale, bell peppers, and Brussels sprouts are all great sources, as are fruits like papayas and strawberries.

In-season produce

It is especially important to be eating with the seasons. Winter foods contain natural immune-boosting nutrients which are important during cold and flu season.

That means lots of winter squash, sweet potatoes, leafy greens, and fruits such as pears, apples, and citrus – all of which contain vitamins B and C and magnesium. Pomegranate seeds, another winter favourite, are also good for your heart.

Omega-3 fats

Experts also reveal that foods such as salmon, other fatty fish, and walnuts contain essential omega-3 fats, which also help stabilize mood swings. Other options include flax, chia, and hemp seeds - try throwing them into a smoothie or a bowl of oatmeal in the mornings.

As an add-on – water

It has always been debated whether drinking water can cure dehydrated skin, but many professionals say it could be a good place to start, keeps you hydrated and has no side effects except being properly hydrated.