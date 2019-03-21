It's time to freeze your avos and make the most of this new trend.

Avocado lovers will know that when avos are in season you need to make the most of it.



Versatile and delicious, the avocado can be a staple in your starter, mains or yes, even a dessert.





Avo season kicked off earlier this month so this is the best time to grab a ripe and ready avo.





The simple avo toast broke the barriers of Instagrammable foods a few years ago, and more than 100 000 #avotoast posts pushed it to the forefront of foodie trends.





Now there is a new trend on the horizon and avos have migrated from the toaster to the freezer, with frozen avo treats being among the hottest food trends predicted for this year.

Avocado and hummus popsicles

Derek Donkin from the Avocado Growers’ Association says avos never go out of style and in the next five years we can definitely expect to see more avos being produced all year round.

Frozen avo treats have made the list of many trend watchers, who believe the rise in plant-based foods is driving this craze, with avos' smooth, creamy texture and buttery flavour making it a hit in the frozen department.





At a recent lunch to celebrate the start of the avo season, head chef at Myoga Restaurant, Germaine Esau prepared four unique avo dishes, including the new favourite, hummus and avo popsicles.





Avocado gazpacho. Pictures: Megan Baadjies

Other mouthwatering dishes include an avocado gazpacho with puffed rice and my favourite dish of the day, avocado cheese croquettes, roasted corn, avocado and lime cream, crisp masa harina toco, avocado roses.





You can even add an avo to your dessert.





Chef Germaine created an avo inspired dessert with white chocolate and avocado mousse, coriander lime tapioca, avocado cake, candied bougainvillea and coconut sorbet.





I think it’s safe to say that no matter what the trend, avos will never go out of fashion.



