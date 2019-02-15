The SA food & beverage industry needs to be transformed. Instagram

When founder of the first SA People of Colour at the Table, Ishay Govender-Ypma welcomed people to the inaugural gathering she did so with a rallying call to action.



Ishay said: “The revolution is at the door and we are welcoming her in,” and it was echoed with rapturous applause.





The Salt River venue became a collaborative platform for people of colour and allies to get together and discuss the challenges and changes needed in the local food & beverage industry.





Some of the highlights was a panel discussion on indigenous ingredients, taking food kback to the township and black people in the publishing world.









Stalwarts and pioneers in the food space, Dorah Sithole and Cass Abrahams were also in attendance and shared their wisdom and teachings with the group.





It was a holistic approach to the food & beverage industry in SA.





Dietician Mpho Tshuduku commented that “you cannot remove nutrition from heritage” when discussing better utilisation of the fruit, vegetables, herbs and roots we have access to.



