The second season of The Pavilion junior chef competition kicks off this month. Pictured are Julie-Ann Zuma (The Pavilion Marketing Manager), Neyah Mahabeer (2018 winner) and East Coast Radio presenter, Darren Maule at the media launch this week. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

The call for entries for season two of The Pavilion Junior Chef competition are now open. Speaking at the media launch this at the Centre Court in Pavilion Shopping Center, radio and television personality Terence Pillay said the competition is a digital live reality show that sees young nine to twelve-year-old children go head to head in three cooking showdowns, with the winners from each of those showdowns then competing in the grand finale where one of the children will walk away with a prize package of close to R100 000.

The Pavilion General Manager, Nisha Kemraj said the judging process will be based on recipe, cooking experience, camera friendliness and personality and that the ultimate winner be chosen during a glitzy finale at The Pavilion with a live audience watching.

She said the competition is an ideal fit for them as a shopping centre.

“We are very family focused as well as being on the cutting edge of food and fashion trends so we are ideally positioned to host this competition. And who knows, one day when one of these kids go on to become a world-renowned chef, we can proudly say it all started here at the Pavilion in Durban,” said Kemraj.

The winner will walk away with a family holiday for four people to Mauritius, courtesy of One Stop Travel and Tours, valued at R70 000, an Elba gas-electric stove and oven and Pavilion store vouchers.

If your child has got what it takes, here’s how you can enter:

Create a thirty to forty-five second video clip of your child cooking his or her favourite dish while explaining to camera what he or she is doing.

The recipes must all be made with local ingredients, and sourced ethically.

Make sure the child’s personality comes through as well as their skill and knowledge of the dish they are making in a fun and entertaining way.

Whatsapp the clip to 0660771311.

A panel will select nine of the top entries who will go on to compete in each of the week’s heats.

Entries close on 26 July 2019. For further information, you can also call 031-275 9800 and speak to Nicole Gounden.