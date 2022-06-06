The secrets to cooking a tasty, easy and nutritious meal with canned food

There is no doubt that canned foods are valuable staples to have on hand: they are cheap, convenient and long-lasting. Creating an enticing and appetising meal using them does not have to be hard. Below we share a few secrets to cooking a tasty, easy and nutritious meal with canned food. Sardines

Canned sardines have a delicious salty brine to them. Purée them with a bit of lemon and parsley, and spread on some toast. For those who like avocado toast, add some sliced avocado and a poached egg. Vegetables Canned corn, peas and mushrooms are all great ways to add more nutrients to your dishes without much effort. You can add mushrooms into your vegetarian stir-fry or open up a can of corn kernels to elevate your stew dish. Canned corn is one of the most versatile options as you can even use it for dessert.

Tomatoes Canned tomatoes are not only nutritious, but also crucial in a number of recipes. Diced tomatoes go well in countless dishes, such as soups, pasta, casseroles, pizzas, flatbreads and lasagne. Meat

Options for canned meats stretch from lunch meat and corned beef to a full meal like chicken curry. For foods like lunch meat and corned beef, they are great to add to vegetable stir-fries or omelettes as they pack a flavourful punch. Orange This naturally sweet, sour fruit is bursting with nutrients. Enjoy canned oranges right out of the can, in baked goods, or as a topping for yoghurt or salads.

