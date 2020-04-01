The struggle of lockdown cooking: 'Some of y’all need to be arrested for those struggle meals'
As the country remains on lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the epidemic is testing people’s skill and patience in the kitchen.
Restaurants and cafes have been closed since the start of the lockdown and most people cannot access already-made-meals, therefore taking this opportunity to improve their cooking skills.
But cooking most of your meals at home while limiting trips to the grocery store and dealing with various ingredient shortages is not an easy task to do.
Scrolling through social media this week, I found that Twitter users are facing difficulties in the kitchen with some not having enough ingredients, too much chopping and with others fed-up with everyday cooking.
Here are some of the tweets about cooking in the age of lockdown because of coronavirus.
Bruh I am legit tired after cooking that. Shoutout to chefs, housewives and househusbands. I feel your struggle and want no parts of it.— CalTheBachelor (@CalTheBachelor) March 29, 2020
The biggest struggle of being in a quarantine is cooking rotis, daily.— Wajeeha (@wajeeharr) March 24, 2020
I LOVE YOU and I miss you MAID auntie 😭🎈
You don't know the struggle of cooking unless you're less than 160cm and have to climb on the furniture to find what you need in the cupboards— Isa ⁷₂₀₁₃🦄 (@jamaisvuyeontan) March 28, 2020
it makes me happy seeing people posting their cooking on instagram but some of y’all need to be arrested for those struggle meals— jussy (@srslyjustin) March 24, 2020
Very happy I’ve put so much effort into cooking over the years cause whew okes are gonna struggle eating spaghetti and mince for 3 weeks— BINWINNING (@BinweA) March 25, 2020
I envy anyone who got really good at cooking growing up, because I still struggle at 24.— Paul Jewson (@SirPaulSonOfJew) March 25, 2020
😭 i cant open a jar and use it in cooking. Struggles so real— 𝑅❀𝒷𝒾𝓃 𝒯𝒾𝓅𝓉❀𝓃 (@Cinderluna) March 24, 2020