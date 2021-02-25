The world's most expensive breyani is here and it comes with edible 23-carat gold

A food connoisseur is bound to tell you that breyani, the splendid mixture of fragrant rice and juicy meat, is one of the most luxurious food preparations on the planet.

It has survived through many decades and continues to be the go-to option for food lovers. Its flavour has a distinct identity wherever it is served, all done to leave the taste buds craving for more.

Recently, a restaurant in Dubai decided to notch up its luxury scale even further, when they indulged in plating the world’s most expensive breyani ever.

Photos of the breyani have been doing the rounds on social media. Called the Royal Gold Biryani, it is available at an Indian restaurant called Bombay Borough. As it is said to be the world’s most expensive, it comes with a hefty price tag and is decorated with 23-carat gold.

This dish costs Dh 1,000 (R3 912) and that is because it comes on a giant platter, served by two waiters wearing golden aprons. It weighs three kilograms and reportedly takes 45 minutes to cook and assemble. Served on a golden metallic plate, this breyani comes with three varieties of rice, promising a culinary adventure across India. It has white and saffron-infused rice, keema rice, and chicken breyani rice. The dish also comes with an assortment of meats, including lamb chops, lamb kebabs, meatballs, and grilled chicken.