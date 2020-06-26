These four tricks can help you keep your fruit fresh for much longer

Fruits are healthy and full of flavour. Most fruits are full of vitamin C, fibre and all sorts of other minerals and vitamins that are good for you.

However, they may easily get moldy and you will be forced to throw them away more often than you want – the reason being is because it is fresh food. It is best to keep fruit outside of the fridge since it will lose its flavor.

Luckily, we have handy tricks to keep your fruits fresh for a longer period.

Try these tips for storing your fruits to last longer:

Rinse

Always rinse your fruit before you eat it. A lot of people immediately rinse the entire bowl of strawberries, blueberries, and other fruits only to eat just a couple of them. The rest of the fruit then goes back into the fridge still wet. This is not the best thing to do as moisture causes the fruit to get moldy more quickly. Always try to dry out your fruit before putting it in the refrigerator.

Apples

Most apples will last for at least one week, but you can still keep them longer than that! Wrap each apple in a paper towel, and place it carefully in your fridge's vegetable drawer. Be sure to not open the drawer too wildly, as this will eventually cause the apples to be soft, have brown spots and rot. When you keep your apples in the refrigerator, they will stay nice and fresh.

Vinegar

Put all that fruit in the kitchen sink and fill the sink with water that is full almost to the edge, and then add a cup of vinegar. The vinegar will remove the wax and other dirt which is stuck on the fruit's peel or skin. It will also prevent the development of mold this will ensure you can keep the fruit fresh for a longer time. Add a tablespoon of salt to the water, it kills tiny insects. Let the fruit soak for ten minutes, then rinse it with paper towels and dry it carefully. After doing this your fruit will last up to twice as long than it normally would!

Fridge

Most fruits are perfectly fine when kept outside of the fridge. When kept in the fridge, they even lose their flavor. With some fruits, it is not advisable to keep them in the refrigerator while with others, the ripening process is slowed down when kept in the fridge. Summer fruits are better stored in the fridge, including strawberries, raspberries, and cherries. The same goes for pre-cut fruits and grapes.