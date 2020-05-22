These seasonal fruits and veggies should be part of your winter diet

Each season brings its own wonder of fruits and vegetables which you can enjoy in those three months.

As much as it may become colder during the winter season, many crops endure the cool nights to make some of our favourite fruits and vegetables out of the year.

These fruits and vegetables have their own set of properties that keep our bodies healthy during the season, they help us not to just survive but thrive in any given season, and are packed with natural remedies for seasonal health problems.

Here’s a list of winter seasonal fruits that should be a part of our diet.

Brassica family - vegetables

The brassica family consists of cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts. Celery is another winter favourite, with mature plants taking a heavy frost. Peas are also a great plant for colder conditions, along with leeks.

Fruits

Ripe fruits this season include apples, avocados, bananas, lemon, naartjie, oranges, pawpaw, kiwi, grapefruit, granadillas, and gooseberries.

According to Life is a Garden, citrus is the main fruit available in this period as they require a shorter day length, as well as cool temperatures to produce flowers and fruit, and that if these are to be purchased out of season, they will cost more because the fruit will be imported, and the demand for fruit in warmer times of the year is higher because of the availability, but also because the idea of eating cold fruit in winter is not that appealing whereas cooling down in summer with cold fruit is very appealing.