‘This actually looks edible’: Tweeps impressed with Tito Mboweni’s latest dish

Twitter users have for a long time mocked former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills. It’s no secret that Mboweni loves to be in the kitchen, but his dishes are not always appetising for many people.

Since 2019, he has been known as the “minister of cooking”, as he has shared his recipes and showed off his cooking skills on social media. Mostly, Mboweni is teased about the amount of garlic he uses in his food, and how he doesn’t chop his vegetables finely enough, which could ruin the presentation of the meal. His favourite ingredients when cooking any meal include onions, red and yellow peppers, carrots, curry powder, and copious amounts of garlic. Like, a lot of garlic.

The last we saw him cooking was when he whipped up lamb stew but as always, users were not impressed with the dish. Mboweni’s lamb stew was ruined by the number of tomatoes used and how they were chopped. Don’t tell my family WhatsApp group that I tweeted this. The lamb stew is not looking that bad. Having fun on a cold Sunday! pic.twitter.com/YRMrCIsMrc — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 10, 2022 One of the tricks to getting a stew dish perfect is to make sure all the vegetables are chopped finely, but Mboweni failed at that. The fine chopping of vegetables is one of the most important cooking skills to learn, because often soups, stews, and sauces start with chopped veggies. Trying out lamb stew again this week, Mboweni cooked the dish very nicely according to tweeps.

Game Plan! Dinner time! Yee of Little Faith. It was fun. Thanks for being part of it. We are a networked community. 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/8KaxOxsWxw — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 15, 2022 “At least you tried here, shame. Maybe cook lamb more often than fish and chicken” wrote one user. “I am impressed, the end product looks juicy and tasty, my worry is the oil, that thing is expensive and it looks like you have overpoured it” commented another user. While another said he definitely did the things with the dish. “This actually looks edible, and dare I say nice?! You definitely did the things this time,” wrote the user.