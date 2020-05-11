This designer transforms toast into edible works of art

The most artistic my toast has ever gotten was when I sliced boiled eggs on top of smashed avocado and sprinkled seasoning. I was impressed - until I came across this Japanese artist who does wonders with her food.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, designer Manami Sasaki also known as @sasamana1204 to her 13 000 Instagram followers, has been creating art on slices of toast while working from home.

Sasaki has been creating beautiful portraits, images, and paintings upon simple slices of toast using colourful items of food and utensils to build the design.

Her morning ritual has consisted of creating edible works of art using sliced bread as her canvas, and they are a charm to the eyes. This toast art is the best new trend we never knew we needed, I must say.

Browsing through her Instagram page, her creations include a rock garden made out of nuts to make rocks, matcha to create a lowland and cream to get the look of white gravel while the pattern is created using a fork to carefully comb the spread into patterns.