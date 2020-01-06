This is what the stars ate at the Golden Globes









This image released by the Golden Globe Awards shows a chilled golden beet soup, prepared by Beverly Hilton Executive Chef Matthew Morgan. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Leslie Grow/Golden Globe Awards via AP) The Golden Globes officially kick off awards season, a time of celebration (and stress) for Hollywood. It’s a time when stars have to be seen everywhere, including openings of envelopes, ala Rita Ora. They have to wear the finest haute couture, diamonds and are always being forced to show off their new, gleaming teeth, smiling for the whole world to see just how much they deserve the Oscar. But before all that, there’s the Golden Globes, a night of pure fun and debauchery, where drinks are guzzled by the bottle, fine food is enjoyed and everyone has a relaxed time before the awards that matter begin in a few weeks. Every year the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hosts the Golden Globes, makes sure they stick to trends and this year they have made sure that they do that. The menu, designed by Beverly Hilton executive chef, Matthew Morgan, is vegan, a first for the ceremony.

In a statement to CNN, the HFPA’s president, Lorenzo Soria, said that it is impossible to ignore the climate crisis and it was necessary to serve a plant-based meal to show that.

"The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."

Morgan also released a statement, supporting the HFPAs move for a plant-based menu at the awards.

"As long term partners of the HFPA, we are pleased to support their decision to offer an entirely plant-based menu for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings," said Morgan.

This is what was on the menu:

Starters

Chilled golden beetroot soup.

Mains

This image released by the Golden Globe Awards shows a dish of king oyster mushroom scallops on a bed of wild mushroom risotto with roasted Brussels sprouts, prepared by Beverly Hilton Executive Chef Matthew Morgan. The dish will be served at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Leslie Grow/Golden Globe Awards via AP)



King Oyster Mushroom scallops. They were served with wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils.

Dessert

Vegan opera dome with praline Gunaja crumble and caramelized hazelnuts.

Drink

Moet is the official drinks sponsor and they got fashion designer, LaQuan Smith, to create a cocktail that was served at the awards last night. The Moët Golden Hour Cocktail had grapefruit vodka, pineapple juice and simple syrup, with a splash of bubbly.

We wonder if Jay Z and Beyonce were enticed to have a sip of the cocktail.

Looks like Beyoncé and JayZ arrived to the Golden Globe awards with their own Champagne 😮

Which is even owned by JayZ 🤣🥂I stan🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/O96a0aeeZi — JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) January 6, 2020

They were spotted arriving (late) to the awards, with their bodyguard, Julius, carrying two magnums of Jay Z’s champagne brand, Ace of Spades. I guess they had to stay on brand and have their own brand of bubbly the whole evening. We are certain that Moet was seething.