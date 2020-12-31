Tito Mboweni admits he needs assistant chef

If Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is not dealing with the money matters of South Africa, he is cooking up a storm in his kitchen. Since last year, he has been known as the “minister of cooking” as he has been sharing his recipes and showing off his cooking skills on social media. Mboweni’s favourite ingredients include onions, red and yellow peppers, carrots, curry powder and copious amounts of garlic. Like, a lot of garlic, enough to ward off vampires for centuries. It’s something Twitter users have always teased him about. So imagine the surprise this week when Mboweni took to Twitter to announce he needed an assistant chef to help him cook, virtually. “It started off well. A simple meal of ox liver with vergies. Great idea. It did not work out. I need an assistant chef now! To assist virtually,” he wrote.

It started off well. A simple meal of ox liver with vergies. Great idea. It did not work out. I need an assistant chef now! To assist virtually. pic.twitter.com/J3MiFtlyiV — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2020

Tweeps were once again concerned about Mboweni’s use of too much garlic with some offering tips on how he should cook his dishes.

Some wondered why he needed an assistant chef when he really didn’t know how to cook. T

hey thought Mboweni should be the one trying to assist a chef, at least by peeling and chopping vegetables.

Media personality and cookbook author Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung also replied to the minister’s tweet to let him know he was available.

“But honorable I did offer my services... hit me up... its about time....,” he replied.

but honorable I did offer my services.......hit me up.....its about time ..... — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 30, 2020

Earlier this month, the “Idols SA” judge took to Twitter to poke fun at Mboweni's cooking skills, saying he needed intervention and tweeps agreed.

This came after the minister posted snaps of his dinner on the social platform and asked his followers if they approved.

After seeing the messy dish, Mhlongo-Motaung wrote: "South Africa im on a mission . I call it FINDING TITO.... because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention...."

South Africa im on a mission . I call it FINDING TITO.... because wow the last dish he posted needs my intervention.... — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 30, 2020

In the very next tweet after having finishing his dinner, Mboweni wrote it ended well and maybe he did not require an assistant anymore.

But Twitter users were not having it.

The amount of leftovers on your plate doesn’t accord with your enthusiastic verdict.



Seems like you steeled yourself through that meal.



Am happy to assist virtually next time.



Happy holidays! — Makoti (@makotifoods) December 29, 2020