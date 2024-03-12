Unusual hot cross bun toppings to try this Easter

Even though hot cross buns are a classic Easter treat they can be enjoyed any time of the year. However, if you walk into any grocery store right now you will find an array of different types of hot cross buns.

From the original ones with raisins to chocolate ones. Most people eat hot cross buns with butter and some might add a slice of cheese but there are many other ways to enjoy the sweet treat. You can try something other than butter on your hot cross bun. Picture: Unsplash If you're looking to try something different, here are some unusual hot cross buns toppings.

Cream cheese and fruit For a sweet and creamy twist, try spreading a layer of cream cheese on your hot cross bun and topping it with fresh fruit such as strawberries, blueberries or sliced bananas. Bacon and maple syrup For a sweet and savoury flavour combination, try topping your hot cross bun with crispy bacon strips and a drizzle of maple syrup. The salty bacon and sweet syrup are a match made in heaven.

Bacon adds a savoury twist. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Chocolate spread and marshmallows If you love s'mores, you'll love this combination of chocolate spread and marshmallows on your hot cross bun. Toast marshmallows until they are brown. Picture: Tembela Bohle / Pexels Simply spread a layer of chocolate spread on the bun and top it with a handful of mini marshmallows before toasting it under the grill until the marshmallows are golden brown and gooey. Goat cheese and honey For a gourmet twist on the traditional hot cross bun, try spreading a layer of creamy goat cheese on the bun and drizzling it with a generous amount of honey.

Top with a generous amount of honey. Picture: Roman Odintsov / Pexels The tangy goat cheese and sweet honey create a decadent and delicious flavour combination. Avocado and chilli flakes If you're a fan of avocado toast, try mashing some ripe avocado onto your hot cross bun and sprinkling it with a pinch of chilli flakes for a spicy kick. Avocados are a great topping. Picture: Anne / Pexels The creaminess of the avocado pairs perfectly with the heat of the chilli flakes.