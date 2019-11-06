November is Vegan month which is recognised annually by vegan groups around the world.

One thing I have learned about becoming vegan is that you have to give up some delicious foods but did you know that some amazing products are vegan-friendly even though they are not marketed as vegan products?

We spoke to Heidi Warricker, who is the driving force behind the Vegan and Plant-Powered Show which is Africa’s first large-scale vegan and plant-based expo about foods that people may not realise are vegan (or can be vegan with small moderations).

Alcohol. Picture: Supplied

Alcohol

There is vegan alcohol but you have to do some research since beer and wine can be processed using animal products such as egg whites or gelatine. However, virtually every brand of hard liquor – whiskey, vodka, gin, and rum – is vegan.

Chocolate

Chocolate comes from cacao beans, grown on cacao trees, so it is plant-based. However, many brands add milk to the chocolate so you need to check. All Lindt's dark solid chocolates are suited for vegans, for example, Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa and 85% Cocoa.

Bread. Picture: Supplied

Bread

Traditionally bread is made from yeast, flour, water, and salt so it is suitable for vegans. However, you need to check that commercially sold bread does not contain dairy or eggs.

Pasta

Most packaged pasta is 100 percent vegan. Fresh pasta often has eggs included so check the ingredient list.

Pizza. Picture: Supplied

Pizza

Check that your pizza dough does not contain dairy (many do not) and ditch any cheese topping. Most pizzerias have an extensive list of vegetable toppings.