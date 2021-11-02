Vegan Month: Things you need to know before going vegan

World Vegan Day, celebrated around the world on November 1 annually, in continuity with Vegetarian Awareness Month of October advocates reverence of life species including animals, and healthy plant-based food habits. Loads of vegans come together for activities such as setting up stalls and planting memorial trees to celebrate the benefits of veganism for human health and a sustainable natural environment.

Established in 1994 by The Vegan Society of the United Kingdom, vegan day’s popularity has since grown globally with an increasing number of people turning vegan every year. A vegan diet omits all animal products, including dairy and eggs, unlike vegetarians, who despite not eating meat do still consume these animal by-products. Vegans eat only vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, seeds, pulses, and beans; which are proven to be packed full of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Not only are the ingredients live and fresh, but the nutrients themselves are also easier to digest and absorb. In this article, we will look at the benefits of going vegan, how to easily plan meals and the dos and don'ts of going vegan. Consumers are experimenting with plant-based alternatives Picture: Pexels ./ Lisa Fotios The benefits There are so many potential health benefits to being vegan, and they range from improvements that can happen within days or weeks – such as better skin, digestion, and sleep – to truly amazing long-term benefits including a reduced risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Experts also reveal that a vegan diet can reduce the risk of mortality from conditions such as ischemic heart disease, hypertension, stroke, obesity, and some cancers, including prostate and colon cancer. They also reveal that vegan diets can be healthy for anyone of any age, including children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly, and that it is important to note that vegans need to pay special attention to their diets to avoid specific nutrient deficiencies. The dos and don'ts

Going vegan can be a very tough decision to make, especially if you are coming from a diet with meat in it. Catherine Phillips of the South African Vegan Society Durban chapter, and Heidi Warricker who is the driving force behind the Vegan and Plant-Powered Show share below their do’s and don’ts of going vegan. Catherine Phillips’ dos Join Facebook groups and WhatsApp groups to get support, ideas and make new friends who understand your journey.

Do remember that you were not always vegan, so treat others kindly showing them the way. Confrontation puts people's backs up. The don’ts

Don't try to make the same meals as you used to eat as a meat-eater. By simply replacing the meat with an alternative you will probably be disappointed in the beginning, expecting the same taste. Try making new simple meals with vegetables and beans and legumes rather.

Don't get upset and hurt by people who mock you or make silly jokes. There will be lots of them. Remember that your choices are going to make people uncomfortable as many know that what you are doing is right.

Don't worry about getting enough protein – that's the first question everyone will ask you – where do you get your protein from? Foods like tofu, lentils, beans, oats, and nuts are just a few that are packed with protein. Heidi Warricker’s dos Fill up on vegetables. Make quality plant-based foods your focus and eat a nutritious and varied diet.

Include fibre, probiotics, protein, and drink lots of water! Nuts contain both protein and fibre. You need protein to repair your body’s tissues, and, if you’re eating enough fibre and keeping regular, you need plenty of water to help the fibre work its way through your system. The don’ts Become a carb-o-vore or you will be likely to gain weight. What you need is a balanced diet.

Think that something is healthy just because it's vegan? There are so many highly processed junk food vegan options available to consumers. There are those who consume French fries and tomato sauce and never eat vegetables and fruit. It’s not a good idea. And if you are one of the people who decided to move towards a vegan diet or would like to for the month of November and are still struggling on how to plan your meals or where you will start, you don’t have to worry. Phillips also shares her tips on how to easily plan meals if you are on a vegan diet or would like to experiment.