The growing demand for vegan options has resulted in society placing more pressure on the mainstream marketplace. These are the trends that have emerged:
Veganism going mainstream
An article published by The Vegan Society revealed that interest in veganism has soared, quadrupling in the five years between 2012 and 2017, garnering nearly three times more interest than “vegetarian” and “gluten-free” searches. So, whether you like it or not, society is making room at the table for vegans, and other restricted diets too.