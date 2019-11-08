Veganism goes mainstream









Veganism is a way of living that seeks to exclude, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing, and the like. The year 2019 has been named "The Year of the Vegan" and the proof is in the numerous trends that have arisen from its boom in popularity. The growing demand for vegan options has resulted in society placing more pressure on the mainstream marketplace. These are the trends that have emerged: Veganism going mainstream An article published by The Vegan Society revealed that interest in veganism has soared, quadrupling in the five years between 2012 and 2017, garnering nearly three times more interest than “vegetarian” and “gluten-free” searches. So, whether you like it or not, society is making room at the table for vegans, and other restricted diets too.

Experimental

From slivers of carrots masquerading on a toasted bagel as salmon on a bed of micro herbs and cream cheese, to pulverised soaked cashews with turmeric and paprika as a base for cheese sauce - things are getting extremely experimental.

As chefs and home cooks search for new ways of making vegetables more enticing, rather peculiar faux meat, cheese and dairy items are beginning to crop up at farmer’s markets and restaurants.

Ready-made meals

The frozen food and fridge sections of supermarkets used to be exclusive to the likes of steaks, sausages, chops, pizzas and pasta. Now, vegans can pop into stores and grab a microwave meal for lunch and casserole to pop into the oven for dinner without any hassle. Woolworths, Checkers, Pick * Pay and Spar are among the bigger supermarkets to stock vegan options.

More realistic meat flavour

Why is there such a demand for meatless meat? Vegans don’t like meat - do they? In short, the answer is that they most certainly do, at least as far as flavour and texture go. Since most vegans have chosen the diet for ethical reasons, they might still miss the taste of a perfectly juicy hamburger.

In 2019, we’ve started to see a shift with more restaurants and fast food outlets offering up meatless meat options that fit their menu, as opposed to including a hummus and kale wrap on the menu an calling it a day.

More expensive

Although scientists in lab coats are working hard on creating vegan meat options that taste like the real thing, the reality is, veganism is still very niche. The demand for vegan products is still not as high as the real thing and since most of them, like the Beyond Burger, have to be imported, they carry rather hefty price tags.