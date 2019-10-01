Tuesday October 1 is World Vegetarian Day, and the whole month of October is Vegetarian Awareness Month.

Vegetarian Awareness Month is a national celebration that was created to help people consider what it means to eat lots of plants and to move away from meat. With that being said, I thought it would be an ideal time to explore vegetarianism, what foods you need to be eating if you want to follow the diet.

Speaking to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao she said if you wish to follow a plant-based approach, always focus on eating mostly high-nutrient vegetables, good quality fats, and less refined foods, as these are nourishing for the body and will help you achieve overall health.

If you are going to go vegetarian make sure you eat mostly high-nutrient vegetables, good quality fats, and less refined foods . Picture: Supplied

“Healthy fats include raw nuts and seeds, avocados and pure olive oil which may also help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

"Complex carbs such as beans, quinoa, and oats in addition to fruits and vegetables are beneficial because they get absorbed slowly into our systems, avoiding spikes in blood sugar levels.

"Limit your intake of refined carbs such as white bread, white rice, and pasta. The best thing you can do for your body is to exclude sugar and processed food,” said Ascencao.