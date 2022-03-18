WATCH: A cider with chilli, would you drink that? It’s a new offering from Savanna and Nando's... who else?

We know that mango and chilli is a perfect combo, that’s why we have atchaar. We also know that chilli works well with carrots, hence chakalaka, and those are some of South Africa’s famous salads.

But a cider with chilli? Now that’s something else. We were surprised when we learned that Savanna is launching a new chilled chilli flavoured cider. That’s unusual. However, it all made sense when they revealed their partnership with Nando’s, famous for its spicy chicken.

“We are all about doing things differently and are known for challenging the norm with our products and unique experiences.

“Savanna Chilled Chilli is the beginning of a new trend when it comes to ciders and the product you need to spice up your next get-together and spark up conversations”, said Eugene Lenford, the marketing manager of the brand. He added: “Our new spicy kid on the block is just in time for spicier times. South Africans love a bit of spice when it comes to food, drinks, the weather and even their tweets. This innovation is boundary-pushing in a sea of safe innovations around fruit flavours.” We know that South Africans like trying new things. But a spicy cider to wash down a spicy chicken? We hope it won’t cause heartburn.

