WATCH: AKA and Nadia Nakai are serving relationship goals! Look how they work together in the kitchen while whipping up fish burgers

For a long time, the kitchen has been “a woman’s place”. In the contemporary world, a lot has changed; more men embrace cooking for their families and even for their significant others. This change is welcome as more couples can be flexible in their roles and more accommodating to each other’s needs, leading to a happy relationship.

Story continues below Advertisement

A “cooking-together” relationship is one of the couple’s goals that leads to a deeper connection with your partner, and this is evident with AKA and Nakai. After months of trying to keep their romance out of the public eye, earlier this year the couple finally confirmed that indeed they are a couple, and ever since they have been serving nothing but relationship goals. Rapper Nakai recently took to her TikTok account to share how she makes fish burgers and her bae was beside her helping out where he can.

“Come cook with me and Bae. Well ACTUALLY just me! Lol!!! Fish Burgers!” she captioned the post. In the four-minute long video, Nadia shares all the ingredients she used and shows her followers all the cooking methods, while AKA can be seen preparing a mini snack and helping with stirring the white sauce pot on the stove. Users commented that they would like to see such content more. @nadianakai Come cook with me and Bae. Well ACTUALLY just me! Lol!!! 😂🤤 Fish Burgers! ♬ original sound - nadianakai Talking about them being relationship goals, last month AKA pulled out all the stops for Nadia on her birthday, which was celebrated at Montana The Club in Rosebank in Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement