WATCH: Chai biscuit popsicle is the newest weird combo

Time and again, people come up with interesting ways to experiment with food and share the recipes on social media.

The latest one doing rounds on the internet is a popsicle made out of chai and biscuit.

The video was shared by a Mumbai-based food blogger “diningwithdhoot” along with a caption that read, “Chai Biscuit Popsicles.

“Tag a chai lover because they are going to love this.”

In the clip, the blogger is seen using a packet of biscuits, milk and cold tea to make a popsicle.

In the caption, she wrote, “The divine combo is even better in this popsicle form. And given how hot it is outside it's the perfect way to have chai.”

We can spot the chilled popsicles which resemble an ice cream but tastes like regular tea.

She also urged everyone to try out this recipe that is made with crushed biscuits and tea in popsicle shape.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger too many reactions among social media users.

Many seemed to be intrigued by the recipe and commented that they would surely give it a try.

“Looks absolutely amazing, a good idea,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Another user wrote: “Oh my God! this is genius.”

A third user who is genuinely curious about the taste wrote, “So innovative. Got to try this for sure. Turning one of my favourite combos into popsicle form.”

Another said, “Oh my God! this sounds amazing.”