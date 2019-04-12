Opening a bottle of wine does not have to be a struggle.

Do you ever find yourself in a situation where you are faced with a delicious bottle of wine but no corkscrew? We took to Instagram to find ways people open their bottles of wine without a corkscrew.

The shoe method

With the shoe method you hold the shoe against the bottom of your bottle, keep smacking the shoe against a sturdy wall and the cork will slowly inch out.

Boiling water

This method has the potential to be dangerous. With this trick you heat up the neck of the bottle between the wine and the cork. This will cause air expansion which will pop the cork out of the bottle. The cork might fly right out, so do not lean over the top of the bottle.

Serrated knife

With this hack you insert the blade of the knife into the cork and twist the cork in an upwards motion and pull the cork out.



