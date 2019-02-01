Screenshot of a video showing the Pick n Pay fresh cream cake which is inedible

Everyone loves a moist, sweet piece of chocolate cake, and that’s what you’d expect when you buy a slice of cake.

One Twitter user was left with a bad taste in her mouth on Thursday after she allegedly purchased a slice at a major retail store in Johannesburg.

Sharing a video of the inedible cake, she wrote: “It was just an ordinary, nice piece of cake….then when I tried to eat it I realised what it was.”

She then made a video of how she tried to stick a fork into the cake, only to end up banging it onto her kitchen counter.

Twitter users were quick to react, some with a sprinkle of humour.

She then tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with the retailer's social media team who assured her that someone from management would contact her.

