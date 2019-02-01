Everyone loves a moist, sweet piece of chocolate cake, and that’s what you’d expect when you buy a slice of cake.
One Twitter user was left with a bad taste in her mouth on Thursday after she allegedly purchased a slice at a major retail store in Johannesburg.
Sharing a video of the inedible cake, she wrote: “It was just an ordinary, nice piece of cake….then when I tried to eat it I realised what it was.”
She then made a video of how she tried to stick a fork into the cake, only to end up banging it onto her kitchen counter.
Twitter users were quick to react, some with a sprinkle of humour.
She then tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with the retailer's social media team who assured her that someone from management would contact her.
Guys i sent them my details as they requested and bare they’re addressing the matter. So all is well, hopefully this will never happen to anyone else. @PicknPay pic.twitter.com/wGOrwI0re8— Kaymo 🏳️🌈 (@_Kxymo) February 1, 2019
Thank you for taking the time to address your concerns with us & apologies for the unfortunate product experience. Please DM us your name, contact number, email address & store you purchased it from?
— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) February 1, 2019
IOL Lifestyle